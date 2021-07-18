Coochbehar (WB), July 18 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly opened fire after barging into the ancestral house of the district unit president of Trinamool Congress Partha Pratim Roy in Coochbehar district on Sunday, though none was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

Incidentally, Roy does not live in the house and resides in Coochbehar town.

"Roy's parents, elder brother, sister in law were present in the house in Jiranpur block 1 in CoochbBehar when three-four miscreants arrived in a car, stepped into the courtyard through the front gate of the premises, which usually remains open, and fired few rounds," the officer said quoting eyewitnesses.

The gang sped away in a car and empty cartridges were found at the spot.

The TMC leader said he was not sure about the identity of the culprits or the motive behind the incident, while BJP district unit President Malati Rava Roy blamed it on the infighting within the district unit of the ruling party.

"This shows how the law and order situation has collapsed in West Bengal. Even elderly persons are targetted by activists of the TMC, to which Roy belongs," the BJP leader said.

Police said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"We are trying to identify the car and trace the culprits. We have got a few leads," the officer added.

