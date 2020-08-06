Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Miscreants threw firecrackers at a locked house in the Gujaini area under the limits of Govind Nagar police station in Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

"We have received the information that some miscreants have thrown firecrackers at a locked house in the morning. It was not an explosive substance. The house on which the crackers were thrown was locked. The miscreants who were identified by CCTV footage were not at their homes when police visited their houses, "B Murthy, SP, South Kanpur told ANI.

Further investigation is underway, Murthy said. (ANI)

