Kannauj (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits. Jagdish Jatav, the temple priest, found the pieces of meat inside the temple at around 4 am and the locals informed the police about it.

Officials of the local administration and police reached the spot and ensured that the pieces of meat were removed from the temple premises and the compound was cleaned. However, members of local Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident and blocked the Talgram-Indergarh road.

"The protesters were assured of strict action against the perpetrators, after which they called off the stir and cleared the road," Circle Officer of the area Shivpratap Singh said.

He said the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

