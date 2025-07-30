New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday emphasised that India's stories of resilience, innovation, inclusion, and development need to be told with authenticity and integrity, as the country stands at the confluence of ancient wisdom and modern aspirations.

At a time when information travels at a fast pace, and perceptions can shape public discourse and policies, it is of immense importance that credible information is disseminated to the people.

Addressing the Officer Trainees of Indian Information Service (IIS) 2023-24 batches in Parliament premises today, Birla said that IIS Officers carry the immense responsibility of telling stories of the new India and shaping the public discourse in the world's largest democracy.

He noted that the role of an information officer becomes even more challenging in the age of digital media and round-the-clock news cycles, adding that misinterpretations and fake narratives spread fast. In such an environment, an Information Officer's ability to provide clear, fact-based, timely information backed by a sound understanding of governance becomes essential, he said.

Birla called upon the young civil servants to become not only the voice of the government but also interpreters of policy, facilitators of public understanding and defenders of transparency.

He further said that IIS Officers are not merely communicators of government policy, but they are a bridge between the state and its citizens. For this, you need to understand India, its diversity, and its democratic ethos. With India undergoing a rapid socio-political transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said civil servants must lead from the front.

The Speaker said that an understanding of parliamentary processes and democratic ideals is a foundational need for civil servants. At the heart of our democracy lies the Parliament -- the supreme legislative institution where national discourse takes shape, where laws are debated and passed, and where the government is held to account. As future communicators of government policy, your understanding of parliamentary processes must be deep and robust, Birla exhorted the officer trainees.

Birla urged the young officers to understand how a bill becomes a law, the stages of debate, committee scrutiny and the nuances of legislative procedure.

He highlighted the importance of Parliamentary Questions, Zero Hour, Special Mentions, and how these reflect the pulse of public concern and political accountability.

He also emphasised the role of Parliamentary Committees, which are like mini-Parliament, and work behind the scenes to strengthen legislation and policy.

He explained to the officer trainees how parliamentary debates influence public opinion and require nuanced communication, and urged them to convert these complex discussions into information that the public can understand and trust.

He told the officer trainees, You are entering a service where every word you write and every statement you issue carries the weight of national interest.

Birla exhorted the young officers to dedicate themselves to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047--a developed India that is just, inclusive, innovative, and globally respected.

He called on them to make this vision their daily motivation and guiding principle. Speaking of 75 years of India's democratic journey, he stated that democracy is the most effective model of governance for ensuring transparency, accountability, and participation.

Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the need for greater adoption of technology to enhance the speed, efficiency and transparency in government communication.

Highlighting the transformative role of digital tools in today's world, the Speaker urged the officers to proactively integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and e-governance platforms into their daily functioning.

He noted that leveraging technology can bridge the gap between the government and citizens, streamline public service mechanisms, and ensure faster decision-making.

The Speaker also stressed the importance of continuous up-skilling to keep pace with the rapidly evolving tech ecosystem, asserting that a tech-savvy bureaucracy is vital for building a future-ready and citizen-centric administration.

The officer trainees, who are on a 3-day attachment with the Parliament of India, also witnessed the house proceedings in the Lok Sabha. Vice Chancellor of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) - Pragya Paliwal, Registrar of IIMS - Nimish Rustagi, IIS Course Director - Rashmi Roja Tushara and senior officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat were present on the occasion. (ANI)

