Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Two squirrel monkeys, reported missing some days ago from the zoo here, have been traced, said authorities of the zoological park on Sunday.

The culprits, including a temporary worker of the park, were arrested, they said.

In the wake of the incident, security was stepped up and night patrolling intensified in the zoo.

After the Forest Range Officer of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in suburban Vandalur reported on February 8 that the two squirrel monkeys were missing and the chain-link fencing of the enclosure was cut open, a complaint was lodged with the police.

Led by a senior police official, a probe was begun and the zoo director initiated internal investigation and CCTV footage was examined.

A person who entered the zoo was seen moving around in a suspicious manner and he was tracked down by the police. It was also found that the temporary worker was hand-in-glove with him, an official press release here said.

Later, it was ascertained that the suspect had criminal antecedents and that he had cut the fencing and got away with the animals.

