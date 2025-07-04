Saharanpur (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Two women who were reported missing for five days appeared at a local police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, saying they left their homes of their own free will and wish to build a life together.

"We are adults, educated, and in love. We want to live together," one of the women told Station House Officer (SHO) Avneesh Gautam on Thursday evening.

The women are from two different communities and completed their graduation together last year. One of them is 20 years of age and the other 21.

Their disappearance had prompted their families to file a missing persons report at the Nakur police station.

The police said that soon after learning about their daughters' return, both families reached the police station and made several emotional appeals, urging the young women to return home.

However, the women remained firm in their decision and refused to separate.

The SHO, acknowledging both women were adults, said, "They have expressed their wish to stay together. We are following the legal process as per their statement."

