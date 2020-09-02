New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that 'Mission Karmayogi', a major bureaucratic reform exercise approved by the Union Cabinet, will "radically" improve the government's human resource management practices, asserting that the programme aims to prepare civil servants for the future.

The exercise will use scale and state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of civil servants, Modi tweeted.

"The iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management & continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive & innovative through transparency and technology," he said using the hashtag "civil service for New India".

An integrated government online training platform - iGOTKarmayogi - will be set up for the mission, the government has said.

The Cabinet earlier in the day approved 'Mission Karmayogi', dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative and aimed at capacity building of government employees to make them more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled".

