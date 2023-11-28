Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 47.3 lakh in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles along with the Mizoram Police's Special Narcotics Squad conducted a raid in the city's Bawngkawn South area on Sunday and arrested two locals, aged 32 and 37, it said in a statement.

A total of 94.68 gram of heroin concealed in nine soap cases were found with them, it added.

A case was filed and further investigations were underway, officials said.

