Lawngtlai (Mizoram) [India], October 9 (ANI): Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram police, apprehended two individuals and recovered 406 kg of Areca nuts in 45 bags with an estimated market value of Rs 30.84 lakhs.

According to the officials, Assam Rifles and state police conducted a thorough search of suspected boats.

The apprehended individuals were identified as San Saw Mg and Kyaw Thein Lwin, both of whom belong to Pagarwa, Rakhine, Myanmar.

"The recovered item and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Police Station Lawngtlai for further legal proceedings," officials said.

Earlier, acting on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles carried out a surprise and coordinated operation in the general area of Saikumphai, Champhai district, Mizoram, on Wednesday.

According to the release, during the search operation on the morning of Tuesday, troops discovered a concealed cache containing one 9 mm pistol, one shotgun, and 50 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. Following the recovery, the team conducted extensive area domination to determine the presence of underground cadres; however, no underground cadres were found.

As per the release, the recovered weapons and ammunition were later handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

