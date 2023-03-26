Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 26 (ANI): Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 39.20 lakh in general area Tlangsam, Champhai on March 24 2023. In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

According to an official release, the approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 39.20 lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 25 March 2023 for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

