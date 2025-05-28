Saitual (Mizoram) [India], May 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in coordination with Ngopa Police Station, recovered 758 grams of Heroin No. 4 near Teikhang in Saitual district during a joint operation on the intervening night of May 26-27, an official statement said.

Acting on specific intelligence related to narcotics trafficking, a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was set up by Assam Rifles and Ngopa Police personnel.

During the operation, two individuals riding Kenbo bikes were intercepted, leading to the seizure of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 5.36 crore, an official release stated.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to Ngopa Police Station for further investigation.

Continuing its crackdown on the drug trade, Assam Police and Assam Rifles on Tuesday conducted a joint operation in Cachar district, seizing 648 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

The operation was carried out by Cachar Police, Assam Rifles, and the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) as part of ongoing efforts to curb narcotics smuggling along interstate and international routes.

Earlier, Assam Police seized drugs worth over Rs 11.5 crore in two separate operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts on Saturday.

Cachar Police apprehended one person, Ikbal Hussain Mazumder, recovering 84 grams of heroin from his possession in Silchar.

Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized 4.899 kg of morphine worth Rs 5 crore, arresting one drug peddler.

Meanwhile, Cachar district police and Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat area and seized 1.239 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.5 crore, arresting three people. (ANI)

