Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 4 (ANI): In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 295.28 grams of narcotics worth Rs 2.06 crore in Mizoram's Champhai and arrested two people including one Myanmar national, said an official statement on Friday.

"Assam Rifles recovered 295.28 grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 2.06 crore in general area Tlangsam, Champhai, on November 3 and arrested two persons, out of which one is a Myanmar National," the statement said.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Champhai based on specific information.

"The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 2,06,69,600," it added.

The accused have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

"Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram," it added. (ANI)

