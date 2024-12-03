Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 3 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered 22 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 15.40 lakh and apprehended a woman in the Zote area of Champhai district on Monday.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the discovery of the contraband hidden inside the woman's clothing bag. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Tlangmawii, along with the seized consignment, has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sambhal: DM Requests Neighbouring Districts To Restrict Congress Leader's Proposed Visit to Violence-Hit Town.

In a separate operation aimed at countering cross-border drug trafficking in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Police Department in Zokhawthar, seized 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68.03 crore near the Balu Kai area, Zokhawthar, on Monday. Acting on credible intelligence, troops from the Combined Operation Base (COB) in Zokhawthar launched an ambush in the area, resulting in the recovery of a substantial narcotics consignment, according to an official press release.

During the operation, the joint team observed a suspect crossing the Tiau River carrying a brown sack. When challenged, the individual abandoned the consignment and fled towards Myanmar. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, the release stated.

Also Read | Congress Delegation Flags 2 'Grave Inconsistencies' in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Seeks Raw Data From EC.

These operations highlight the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles and local authorities to dismantle drug cartels operating in border regions. The seized contraband has been handed over to the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal action, the release added. (ANI)

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 3 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered 22 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 15.40 lakh and apprehended a woman in the Zote area of Champhai district on Monday.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the discovery of the contraband hidden inside the woman's clothing bag. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Tlangmawii, along with the seized consignment, has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

In a separate operation aimed at countering cross-border drug trafficking in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Police Department in Zokhawthar, seized 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68.03 crore near the Balu Kai area, Zokhawthar, on Monday. Acting on credible intelligence, troops from the Combined Operation Base (COB) in Zokhawthar launched an ambush in the area, resulting in the recovery of a substantial narcotics consignment, according to an official press release.

During the operation, the joint team observed a suspect crossing the Tiau River carrying a brown sack. When challenged, the individual abandoned the consignment and fled towards Myanmar. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, the release stated.

These operations highlight the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles and local authorities to dismantle drug cartels operating in border regions. The seized contraband has been handed over to the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal action, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)