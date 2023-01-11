Aizawl, Jan 11 (PTI) Christian-dominated Mizoram on Wednesday celebrated Missionary Day to commemorate the 129th anniversary of the arrival of two Christian missionaries from Welsh.

All government offices, church offices and educational institutions were closed as the state government declared a public holiday.

Special prayer and worship services were held in different churches, especially belonging to the Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM) and the Presbyterian Church.

Community feasts were also organised. Tributes were paid to the two Welsh Christian missionaries Rev JH Lorrain and Rev FW Savidge who set foot in the then Lushai Hills in 1894.

The two missionaries created Lushai (Mizo) to English dictionary, known to the locals as 'Pu Buanga Dictionary', and established the Presbyterian Church in northern Mizoram and the Baptist Church in the southern part of the state, spreading Christianity among the Mizos.

