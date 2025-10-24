Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 24 (ANI): Mizoram's largest and most influential voluntary organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), began its 75th General Conference at Chengkawlawn Run, Sakawrdai, drawing thousands of members from across the state for its biggest gathering yet.

Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of a YMA Centre at Thingsulthliah.

Also Read | Did India’s Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

Founded on June 15, 1935, in Aizawl as the Young Lushai Association (YLA), later renamed the YMA in 1947, the organisation has long been at the heart of Mizo society, devoted to cultural preservation, community service, and social welfare. It is considered one of the oldest and largest NGOs in Northeast India, with a membership base that includes nearly every Mizo youth aged 13 and above.

The opening session, held on Tuesday evening, was chaired by CYMA Treasurer Pu Ronehthanga, with a devotional service led by Rev. Remlalpuia Renthlei, Pastor of Sakawrdai PCI Church.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Artificial Rain Planned in National Capital Around October 29 to Clean Air, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

On the second evening, CM Pu Lalduhoma graced the conference at Vantlang Inkhawm Sakawrdaia as the chief guest. Extending warm greetings, he lauded the YMA for its unwavering role in promoting unity, discipline, and social harmony among the Mizo people.

Recognising the organisation's immense contribution, the Chief Minister announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of a YMA Centre at Thingsulthliah, envisioned as a hub for youth and community development.

Highlighting joint efforts between the government and YMA in the fight against substance abuse, Pu Lalduhoma said initiatives such as the Hulhhlia Short Stay Centre and Operation Jericho are key steps towards a drug-free Mizoram.

He also called upon YMA members to support government measures in safeguarding the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, urging each branch to ensure that non-ILP holders do not unlawfully settle in their localities.

The evening session was presided over by Pu Lalhmachhuana, President of the Central YMA, with Prof. Chawngkhuma Chawngthu, President of the Siaha Sub-Headquarters, leading the devotional part. Prof. Malsawmliana, CYMA General Secretary, delivered a keynote address on the theme "Protection of Land and People."

Delegates from numerous Joint, Group, and Branch YMA units attended the landmark event, where outstanding members and branches were also felicitated for their exemplary service and contributions to the community.

The four-day conference at Sakawrdai will continue till October 23, celebrating 90 years of the YMA's enduring legacy in preserving the spirit of the Mizo nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)