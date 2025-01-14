Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 14 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday officially launched the "Empowering Mizoram Sports" (EMS) program under the Mizoram Bana Kaih Scheme 2024 at the Directorate of Economics & Statistics Conference Hall in Aizawl.

During the inaugural function, the Chief Minister said that Mizos are naturally passionate about sports, yet our performance compared to other states has been lacking.

"Winning medals at the National Games is rare, and qualifying in many disciplines remains a challenge. We believe that this isn't due to a lack of talent but because we haven't fully nurtured and showcased our potential. Many talented youths in Mizoram lack access to proper training, and this program aims to create those opportunities," Chief Minister Lalduhoma said.

"We strive for better results in national and international competitions, envisioning Mizo athletes winning more medals. The government has already initiated efforts, and the impact will become more evident over time," he said.

The Mizoram Chief Minister further said that, with India preparing to host the 2036 Olympics and the Indian Olympic Association officially bidding on October 1, 2024, we see a significant opportunity for Mizo athletes.

"Our vision is to groom young talents now to represent India in the 2036 Olympics. To achieve this, the Empowering Mizoram Sports program has been launched with a Rs 2.5 crore budget under the Bana Kaih scheme," the Chief Minister said.

The Empowering Mizoram Sports initiative aims to establish sports coaching and talent development programs across Mizoram.

As part of this program, basic coaching will be provided to children aged 8 to 15, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly the 2036 Olympics.

Priority will be given to sports that offer greater potential for Olympic qualification, more so than other disciplines.

The program will operate under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model, fostering community involvement and shared responsibility with the government to ensure sustained interest and commitment.

The EMS program will initially be implemented as a pilot project in 2-3 selected districts before being expanded statewide.

Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of State, Sports & Youth Services Department emphasized, "The EMS program aims to identify and nurture talent from even the remotest villages. However, it is not merely about providing training; the communities themselves must express a desire for coaching. They will also be responsible for logistical needs, food and accommodations. This initiative is about fostering a genuine sense of ownership and commitment."

He further said, "Our ultimate goal is to prepare our athletes for the 2036 Olympics, which India aims to host. We are determined to see Mizo youth, both men and women, compete at the highest level on the global stage."

The launching programme was chaired by H Lalhmingthanga, Director, Sports & Youth Services Department. Lalramsanga Sailo, IRS, Secretary to Government of Mizoram delivered a Welcome Speech, and Henry C Lalrawnkima, Secretary, Mizoram State Sports Council delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the details of the "Empowering Mizoram Sports". (ANI)

