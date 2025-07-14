New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at his official residence in New Delhi, during which several key issues concerning the development of Mizoram were discussed.

CM Office Mizoram X account posted pictures form the met and wrote, "Chief Minister Shri @Lal_Duhoma met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today and discussed key development issues of Mizoram."

The Chief Minister raised important matters including the Thenzawl Peace City Project, requested to declare the Aizawl-Thenzawl road as a National Highway, and the implementation progress of the Handholding Policy.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Chin Hills of Myanmar and its implications for Mizoram.

CM Pu Lalduhoma highlighted the need to expand piped gas connectivity to households in Aizawl, noting the ongoing ₹9,265 crore Gas Pipeline Project being implemented by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL). He urged timely execution to reduce dependence on gas cylinders.

In response, the Prime Minister assured his full support and conveyed his expectation that the Deputy Commissioner of Mamit District should take proactive steps to facilitate the pipeline work.

The Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister to formally inaugurate the newly completed Bairabi-Sairang railway line and the new Sairang Railway Station. The Prime Minister expressed his willingness to do so in person, subject to the availability of time in his schedule.

