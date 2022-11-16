Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) Mizoram Commerce and Industries minister R Lalthlangliana on Wednesday opened the State Mega Exhibition as part of the 10th edition of International Tourism Mart (ITM).

Speaking on the occasion, Lalthangliana expressed hope that the mega tourism event will bring a new chapter in the tourism sector not only in Mizoram but also in the entire northeast region.

State Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte and tourism development board vice-chairman TC Pachhunga also attended the inaugural function.

He said that the tourism sector in the state has registered a significant progress with many projects coming up since the past few years.

The minister said that the present Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has granted industry status to tourism.

"Tourism is the main source of income in other countries. The present state government has also approved and granted industry status to tourism. Since then we have seen much progress in this sector," Lalthangliana said.

Mizoram is hosting the 10th edition of International Tourism Mart (ITM) Mart for the first time.

The ITM is being jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Mizoram tourism department.

Union Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister G Kishan Reddy will address the inaugural session of the Internation Tourism Mart at R Dengthuama hall in Aizawl on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh and other dignitaries from other states will also attend the event.

The ITM will provide a platform to the northeastern state for promoting cultural ties, and providing enhanced connectivity of the region with other parts of the country, an official said.

The event will also facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders, the official said.

It will also include presentations by state governments on their tourism potentials, while a vibrant exhibition by tourism departments from the Northeastern region will showcase the tourism products of respective participating states.

He said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 4.3 crore and the state government Rs 2 crore for the event.

