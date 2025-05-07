Aizawl, May 7 (PTI) A special court in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin.

Special Judge of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) court Liansangzuala also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted person, officials said.

Thangmunglian was arrested in October 2022 for being in possession of 426 gm of heroin.

