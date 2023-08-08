Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 8 (ANI): Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati thanked the Union Government for approval of the final location survey of a 223 km rail line from Sairang (Aizawl) to Hbichhuah, near the Myanmar border, said an official statement.

The Mizoram Governor tweeted on Monday, "Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken yet another positive decision for the development of Mizoram by approving the final location survey of a 223 km rail line from Sairang (Aizawl) to Hbichhuah the Myanmar border in the southern end of Mizoram. The people of Mizoram are thankful to the Union government for connecting two extremely distant points through a railway line."

According to an official release by Assam DIPR, the Governor stated that it is yet another positive decision for the development of Mizoram and the people of Mizoram are thankful to the Union Government for connecting two extremely distant points through a railway line.

The office of DGM, Northeast Frontier Railway issued a press release in this connection and said that, as a part of the Act East Policy, Indian Railways is planning to link the Myanmar border in Mizoram by rail. Railway Board has recently accorded its approval for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the 223 km, Sairang (Aizawl) to Hbichhuah in Mizoram, near the Myanmar border.

"Considering the strategic importance of the region and vis-à-vis economic development, the Ministry of Railways has decided to take up the project," said the statement.

This project will provide one more access to Northeast India through Hbichhuah, it added.

It is expected that it will lower the cost and time of transportation of goods via Sittwe Port in Myanmar to the Northeast, said the statement.

The Sittwe Port in Myanmar was recently inaugurated by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, it added.

"NF Railway is currently executing a 51.38 km long broad-gauge railway line project between Bairabi and Sairang, work for which is going on in full swing. Another, final location survey of the 111 km long Imphal – Moreh railway line connectivity project along the Myanmar Border is also expected to be completed soon," the statement said.

The proposed new broad-gauge line will promote trade connectivity and ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region.

It will also help in boosting the economic development of Northeast states, added the official statement. (ANI)

