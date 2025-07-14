Aizawl, Jul 14 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Monday said over 10,000 long-pending pension-related cases have been resolved by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in one-and-a-half years.

Sapdanga asserted that a similar number of such cases will be resolved within a month.

"As many as 10,623 pension cases, which have been unresolved and pending for years, have been resolved in just one-and-a-half years under the ZPM government. There are 10,000 more such cases, which will be resolved in the next one month," he said during a function here.

The home minister also claimed that the ZPM government successfully implemented its flagship ‘Bana Kaih' (handholding scheme) in "just one year".

The state government had launched the scheme in September last year to provide financial assistance primarily to entrepreneurs and farmers through a series of targeted programmes.

One of the key components of the scheme is handholding to ‘progress partners' (beneficiaries), under which the government provides financial support and offers loans up to Rs 50 lakh through partner banks.

The Mizoram government had allocated Rs 350 crore for the implementation of the scheme in the 2025-26 fiscal.

Sapdanga also said that the government has procured over 3 lakh quintals of ginger from about 20,000 farmers, who have been provided around Rs 120 crore as support price under the flagship programme this year.

