Aizawl, May 11 (PTI) Mizoram Power and Electricity minister R Lalzirliana on Tuesday tested positive for COVID- 19, an official said.

State spokesperson for COVID-19 and nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI, the 71-year-old minister and his wife Lalthangmawii were diagnosed with coronavirus through Rapid Antigen Test.

The ministers son, Vanlalruatfela Ralte, is also undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with the infection on May 8. The three of them are under home isolation, Lalmalsawma said.

Speaking to PTI, Lalzirliana said he has no symptoms of COVID-19.

However, his wife has mild fever, the minister said.

Lalzirliana also holds the portfolios of arts and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation, and district council and minority affairs departments in the Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

So far, four legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, have been infected with COVID-19 in the northeastern state.

