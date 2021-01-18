Aizawl, Jan 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,323, an official said on Monday.

The pregnant woman was found to be COVID-positive at a hospital in Aizawl before the delivery.

It is yet to ascertain how the woman, a resident of the Kolasib district, got infected, the official said.

There are 79 active cases in the state at present, while 4,235 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Mizoram has reported nine COVID-19 fatalities so far.

Altogether, 1,93,035 samples have been tested till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)