Aizawl, May 6 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday reported 172 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 6,964, an official said.

The northeastern state now has 1,642 active cases, while 5,305 people have recovered from the disease, including 137 since Wednesday, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of 130 new infections, followed by Lunglei (11) and Mamit (8).

The death toll due to the contagion stood at 17.

Mizoram has conducted 3,19,998 sample tests till date, and 3,205 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 2,20,320 people have been administered the first dose of vaccine so far.

