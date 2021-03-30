Aizawl, Mar 30 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,488 as three more persons have tested positive for the virus, an official said on Tuesday.

The three new cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said, adding that two patients have travel history.

Mizoram currently has 29 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,428 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11, he said.

The state has tested so far 2,51,722 samples for COVID-19, including 420 samples on Monday.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that a total of 52,599 people, including 17,296 senior citizens and 1,820 people with comorbidities have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

She said that 10,307 healthcare workers and 3,176 frontline workers have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

