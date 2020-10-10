Aizawl, Oct 10 (PTI) Mizoram has reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 2,162, an official said on Saturday.

Two new cases were reported from Aizawl district, one from Lawngtlai district and two from Kolasib district, he said.

Of the five new patients, two are state residents and have no travel history while the remaining three patients, who are non-state residents, have come from Assam, the official said.

Mizoram now has 188 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,974 people have recovered from the virus. The recovery rate is 91.31 per cent, the official said.

Mizoram has not reported any death due to COVID-19 till date.

A total of 87,240 samples have been tested so far, he added.

