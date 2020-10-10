Pune, October 10: The scholarship result of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune for class 5th and 8th was declared on October 9. All those students who appeared for the scholarship examination can check their scores on the official website mscepune.in or puppss.mscescholershipexam.in. Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Declared: 95.30% Pass.

MSCE Pune scholarship exam is conducted every year. According to reports, more students took the exam. The MSCE Board was conducted across 220 centres across Maharashtra. The exam was conducted on February 16 this year. Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Final Results 2019 Declared: MSCE Class 5 And Class 8 Scores Out, Check at puppss.mscescholershipexam.in.

Here Are Steps to Follow to Check The Merit List:

Open the official website: puppss.mscescholershipexam.in.

A new page will open.

Click on the link which will take you to the merit of the exam.

A new link will open, fill required details and submit.

The result will then appear on your screen.

This scholarship exam is conducted in two parts - one is the pre-upper primary scholarship examination, and the second is a pre-secondary scholarship exam. The scholarship will help students of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, vimukt jati nomadic tribes, and other backward classes.

