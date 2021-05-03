Aizawl, May 3 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,358 on Monday as 74 more people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

One more fatality, a 64-year-old man from Aizawl, pushed the death toll to 16, he said.

Of the new cases, 42 infections were reported from the state capital, 18 from Lunglei and eight from Lawngtlai district.

Mizoram now has 1,296 active cases, while 5,046 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 3,10,058 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, including 1,231 since Sunday.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, 2,09,089 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, and 46,018 received both the doses till May 1.

Commencing from Monday, the state government has imposed lockdown in all the district headquarters till 4 am of May 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)