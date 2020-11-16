Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 death toll reached five on Monday as a 79-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus infection at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), an official said.

Rengchhuana, a resident of Seling village in Saitual district, was undergoing treatment at the ZMC after being diagnosed with COVID-19, said Pachuau Lalmalsawma, the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Tirumala on November 24.

He died in the afternoon.

Pachuau, who is also the state Health Department spokesperson on COVID-19, said Rengchhuana also had hypertension and diabetes.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Now Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India; Here’s How You can update.

His body was sent to his native village in the evening, he said.

This is the second COVID-19 death in the state in the last 39 hours.

On Saturday night, K Lalnuntluanga, a resident of Aizawl's Durtlang, died of the disease at ZMC.

Mizoram reported its first COVID-19 death on October 28.

The virus has so far claimed at least five lives, four of them belonged to the Aizawl district.

Meanwhile, state health minister R Lalthangliana condoled the new death.

The Northeastern state on Monday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,396.

There are 510 active cases in the state, while 2,881 people have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)