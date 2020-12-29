Aizawl, Dec 29 (PTI) At least six more people, including three children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the caseload to 4,190, an official said on Tuesday.

The state has so far reported eight deaths due to the contagion.

The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts, he said.

Mizoram now has 114 active cases, while 4,068 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

The recovery rate, at 97 per cent, is improving and the infection rate is declining gradually, he added.

Altogether, 1,77,387 samples have been tested in the state till date, including 1,153 since Monday.

