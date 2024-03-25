Aizawl, Mar 25 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will launch a campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 1, a senior party leader said on Monday.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state will be held on April 19.

ZPM general secretary Saithuama Mangpa said that the campaign will begin on April 1 with an address by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The ZPM fielded political debutant Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.

Formed by several minor parties in 2017, the ZPM was registered by the Election Commission two years later. It came to power in Mizoram last year.

It will be mainly a triangular contest among the ZPM, MNF and the Congress in Mizoram.

The Congress and the MNF had earlier tried to forge a pre-poll alliance. However, the two parties decided to go on their own after the parleys did not bear fruit.

The MNF named Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena as its candidate. The Congress nominated retired Mizoram Police Service officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama.

