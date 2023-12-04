ZPM workers in jubilant mode in Aizawl as party takes a comfortable lead in results(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a six party alliance, is headed toward forming the government on it own in Mizoram. at 12 noon Election Commission trends showed the ZPM leading in 26 of the 40 seats. Among these ZPM has so far clinched 7 wins on Monday as the counting of votes proceeded further.

According to the Election Commission of India, the incumbent the Mizo National Front (MNF) is trailing with 11 seats.

Also Read | Sun Microsystems Co-Founder Vinod Khosla Backs Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy’s Suggestion That Youth Must Work 70 Hours Per Week.

Kolasib- Lal Famikima, Tawi-Prof. Lalnilawma, Aizawl West-I-TBC Lalvenchhunga, Aizawl West-II- Lalnghinglova Hmar, Tuichang- W Chhuanawma, Hrangturzo-LALMUANPUIA PUNTE, South Tuipui- Jeje Lalpekhlua are the winning seats and candidates of the ZPM.

ZPM's triumphs have been against prominent leaders of the MNF, including two sitting ministers, with Lalnghinglova Hmar defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima and W. Chhuanawma overcoming incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia in Tuichang.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc to Raise Alleged Leak of Ethics Committee Report to Media Before It is Tabled in Parliament: Sources.

The ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar brought in the party's second win for the day from the Aizawl West-II constituency. He registered 10398 votes and won with a margin of 4819.

ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said he would now meet the Governor on Tuesday to stake claim to form the government in the state

"Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor...Swearing-in will be within this month" Lalduhoma said.

"Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfill our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team" Lalduhoma added.

While the ECI has not yet declared the result of the seat, trends indicate that incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga is set to lose his Aizawl East - I seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga. After three out of three rounds of counting, he is trailing by 2101 votes.

The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Four major contenders were in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These included the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)