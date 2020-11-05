Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court has declared former Karnataka minister KJ George innocent by squashing the case completely in Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) MK Ganapathi's suicide case.

The Karnataka HC on Wednesday after the hearing has allowed the petition filed by George and has quashed the complaint with all the proceedings.

The Central Bureau of Investigation/Criminal Investigation Department had earlier filed a 'B' Report stating that George was innocent and was not involved in the DSP's suicide case.

The Judge in the order pronounced that George was falsely implicated in the suicide case. (ANI)

