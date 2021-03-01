Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on his birthday on Monday paid floral tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's at his memorial in Chennai.

He also paid tribute to party founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CN Annadurai at Anna Memorial.

On Sunday, Stalin formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submitted a formal letter to the party's election committee expressing his willingness to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

If this happens, then it will be the third consecutive time that he will be contesting from the same constituency.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

