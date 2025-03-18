Kohima, Mar 18 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) has appointed Jwenga Seb as the new president of the party's Nagaland unit.

Seb is the only JD(U) MLA in the 60-member state Assembly and also the chairman of Tseminyu District Planning and Development Board.

His appointment comes following the resignation of Senchumo NSN Lotha from the position earlier this month.

In an official communication, JD(U) general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan on Tuesday confirmed Seb's appointment saying that the decision was made by the party's national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which came into effect immediately.

Expressing optimism about the future of the party in Nagaland under Seb's leadership, the JD(U) said, "We are confident that under your dynamic leadership, the party will grow from strength to strength."

While Lotha, in his resignation letter, had made it clear that he always looks forward to the JDU as long as Kumar leads the party, the JD(U) letter appreciated his contributions.

It also announced that Lotha would continue to serve as a National Executive Member of JD(U) and play a crucial role in strengthening the party in Nagaland and the broader Northeast region.

