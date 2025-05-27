Aizawl, May 27 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Tuesday attacked the main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF), claiming it has no chance of returning to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, ZPM spokesperson K Laltluangkima said that the MNF will be "wiped out from politics".

Also Read | Errol Musk, Father of Billionaire Elon Musk, to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in June, Say Sources.

"The MNF is waning rapidly. It will have no strength to topple the ZPM from power. It will look for allies in the next assembly polls but its allies will swallow it," Laltluangkima said.

Claiming that the MNF is no longer an option to replace the ZPM, Laltluangkima said that ZPM's rivals were now non-regional parties, the Congress and the BJP.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor Is a Failure': Sanjay Raut Kicks Up Political Storm; Seeks HM Amit Shah's Resignation Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

He claimed that a new party led by a charismatic leader will have to be formed in Mizoram if ZPM is to be replaced by a regional party, but it will take at least 20 years to achieve such a result.

ZPM unseated MNF from power in the 2023 assembly polls in the northeastern state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)