Aizawl, Feb 25 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), will elect party leaders through a poll on March 15.

MNF's media cell secretary, Lallenmawia Jongte, on Sunday said that a meeting of the party's nomination committee on the previous day nominated incumbent president Zoramthanga as the official candidate for the top post in the party.

Also Read | Ancient Temples of Badami Chalukya Period Found in Telangana Village (See Pics).

Earlier, 80-year-old Zoramthanga had announced that he and party senior vice president Tawnluia have decided to retire from active politics due to old age.

He had said that they had also written to the party nomination committee not to nominate them as the official candidates.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Give All 29 Seats to BJP, Says Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh Voters (Watch Videos).

Nevertheless, the committee has unanimously decided to nominate Zoramthanga as the official candidate for the president's post again, while Tawnluia's request has been accepted because of his health, Jongte said.

The committee has also nominated former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana as the official candidate for the post of senior vice president, while MNF legislature party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Lalchhandama Ralte, and former Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma have been nominated for posts of party vice presidents, he said.

Former minister Lalruatkima has been nominated as the official candidate for the treasurer post.

The last date for filing nominations is on February 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)