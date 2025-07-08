Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) Police detained local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav early on Tuesday ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi, officials said.

The rally, proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane district later on Tuesday, has not been given permission by police, they said.

The police on Monday issued orders restraining the entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Thane and Palghar head Jadhav, who was supposed to participate in the rally, in Mira Bhayander area.

He was detained from his house in Thane at around 3.30 am, an official from Thane police control room said.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS also posted a video of his detention on social media.

Security was stepped up in Mira Bhayander area in light of the proposed rally, which has been prohibited by police, officials said.

A food stall owner in Bhayander area was slapped by some MNS activists last week for not speaking in Marathi.

Seven members of the MNS were later detained and allowed to go after the police served notices on them.

Traders in Bhayander area had staged a protest, demanding action against those who assaulted the food stall owner.

