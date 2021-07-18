Bhubaneswar, Jul 18 (PTI) Authorities of public transport provider in the city will resume bus services from Monday as the Odisha government allowed movement of such passenger vehicles following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, a statement said.

The Capital Region Urban Transport will resume its 'Mo Bus' services from 7 am to 6 pm, it said.

The public transport provider will operate 87 buses initially from Monday to Friday in 16 routes, CRUT General Manager Dipti Mahapatro said in a statement.

"We will keep adding more buses and routes over a period of time," the official said.

All staffers have been instructed to carry passengers only up to the seating capacity of a bus, the CRUT said, adding that no one will be allowed to travel in a standing position.

Regular 'Mo Bus' services will remain suspended during the weekend shutdowns.

However, bus services will continue from the Bhubaneswar railway station to Cuttack and Khurda town for those who are coming to the state.

Mahapatro urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour while travelling in buses.

"We appeal to all the commuters to take precautionary measures, while they travel in 'Mo Buses'. They are requested to carry sanitisers as well," the official said.

All the staffers of the public transport provider have been inoculated, the statement added.

