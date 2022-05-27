Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) A mobile phone has been recovered from sacked deputy superintendent of police and former international wrestler Jagdish Singh Bhola who is lodged in the Patiala central jail, a prison official said on Thursday.

Bhola is lodged in the jail in connection with a multi-crore drug racket.

The mobile phone was recovered from the possession of Bhola during a search operation carried out on Wednesday night, said the jail official.

An FIR has been lodged against Bhola on the complaint of the jail official.

Bhola, an Arjuna awardee, was arrested in November 2013 in connection with a Rs 700 crore drugs racket.

Meanwhile, Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the AAP government in the state was on a mission to free jails from mobile phones and drugs.

"Our Govt. is on a mission to free Jails of Mobiles & Drugs. Hon'ble CM @BhagwantMann ji has made it clear that Sudhar Ghar's will be made Sudhar Ghar's in true spirits. Any incidents of Use of Mobile Phones or Corruption in jails, Jail Supdt.'s will be held accountable," Bains said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the prisons department is learnt to have issued an advisory to the superintendents of jails, asking them to carry out frequent special searches in the prisons, especially those where high-risk prisoners like gangsters and smugglers are lodged.

The jail superintendents have also been told that they would be held responsible in case of any incident of corruption or usage of mobile phones by inmates inside the jails.

