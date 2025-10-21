New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik). The main celebration was held in New Delhi, chaired by the Secretary (Civil Aviation) and attended by the Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Members, AAI and other senior officers of the Ministry, according to a release.

In his address, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted that the UDAN, launched on 21st October 2016 under the National Civil Aviation Policy, has been a transformational initiative aimed at making air travel affordable and accessible to the common citizen. The first UDAN flight, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 27th April 2017 between Shimla and Delhi, marked a new era in regional aviation connectivity.

Under the scheme, 649 routes have been operationalised connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, including 15 heliports and 2 water aerodromes, facilitating over 1.56 crore passengers through 3.23 lakh UDAN flights. To support airline operators and regional infrastructure, the Government has disbursed more than Rs. 4,300 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and invested Rs. 4,638 crore in airport development under RCS.

A key recent initiative has been the introduction of Comprehensive Guidelines for Seaplane Operations in August 2024, and the launch of UDAN 5.5, a special bidding round for seaplanes and helicopters. Under this round, Letters of Intent have been issued for 150 routes connecting 30 water aerodromes across various coastal and island regions.

The Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to continue the scheme beyond April 2027 through an Expanded UDAN Framework, focusing on connectivity with hilly, North-Eastern, and aspirational regions, and the development of around 120 new destinations.

The UDAN is not just a scheme; it is a catalyst for change and a testament to India's commitment to making air travel inclusive, sustainable and an integral part of our development journey. (ANI)

