Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) The mock drill scheduled to be held across all Rajasthan districts on Thursday as part of a civil security exercise has been postponed, an official statement said.

It said the mock drill has been postponed due to administrative reasons and a new date will be announced soon.

Earlier, the Civil Defense Department had issued guidelines for conducting a blackout and mock drill in all the 41 districts of the state on Thursday evening.

