Dehradun, May 7 (PTI) Mock drills were organised at different locations here to test the preparedness of the response system to deal with an emergency situation like air strikes and keep people safe.

The drills were also meant to create awareness among people about how to keep themselves safe during an emergency, an official here said.

"It is a drill to test our preparedness to ensure public safety and not to cause panic," Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

Dhara Police Chowki, Blind School Rajpur Road, Lakhkhibagh Police Station, Collectorate Dehradun, Inter State Bus Terminal and Araghar Police Chowki were among the locations where the drills were conducted.

Secretary Home Shailesh Bagauli, Director General of Police Deepam Seth and Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman monitored the drill from the State Emergency Operations Centre here.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal and his entire team remained virtually connected to the State Emergency Operations Centre to give their superiors information about the drills.

