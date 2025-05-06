Security measures heightened at Connaught Place in Delhi ahead of nationwide mock drills on May 7(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed nationwide mock drills for May 7 to ensure readiness for any potential emergencies. In the national capital security has been tightened around Connaught Place.

The mock drills are aimed at simulating emergency scenarios, with authorities in several states preparing to test their response capabilities.

Responding to the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive for nationwide mock drills, the Delhi CM asserted that the national capital is fully prepared.

"Delhi is fully prepared for it. The people of Delhi and the government are with the country, and we are following everything directed by the central government."

In Lucknow, an air raid siren test was conducted at the Police Lines as part of the nationwide rehearsal. Police, civil defence, and local administration teams are working together to ensure the smooth execution of the mock drills scheduled for tomorrow.

"Nationwide mock drills will be held tomorrow. Civil Defence, Police and local administration are preparing for it today," a police officer told ANI.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Students were being trained to respond to any eventuality during a mock drill exercise

"We inform the students how to save themselves in any adverse situation. We train them on how to lead themselves to a protected area," a school teacher told ANI.

This comes after the Union Home Ministry issued directions for the mock drill for effective civil defence in all the states and union territories on May 7.

Meanwhile, the civil defence held a meeting with all its employees on the ways to protect citizens in case of an air attack in the city. Along with this, everyone was also given guidelines on protecting the public.

The civil defence individuals were also made aware of activities to be undertaken by citizens during a sudden attack - what precautions they should take to ensure minimum damage.

Information on how to manage the crowd during a disaster was also provided.

While the army is preparing on the border for a possible war with Pakistan, the civil defence volunteers have also become active in protecting the citizens in the city from attacks.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence, government sources said. They said the measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The sources said measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment. (ANI)

