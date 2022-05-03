Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) With the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announcing May 31 as the date for by-polls to Odisha's Brajarajnagar Assembly segment, the model code of conduct came into effect in the entire Jharsuguda district, of which with the constituency is a part, Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said.

The seat fell vacant in December 2021 following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty.

A statement issued by the CEO's office said that the gazette notification for the by-poll will be published on May 4. Candidates can file nominations till May 11 while scrutiny of papers will be held on May 12.

The last date of withdrawing nomination has been set as May 17.

Votes will be counted on June 3.

Mohanty died following a massive cardiac arrest on December 30 last year. He was 63.

The BJD leader had also held the post of Speaker from 2008 to 2009.

He served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2009 to 2012.

