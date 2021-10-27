Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Sounding an alert for rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31.

Speaking to ANI, Balachandran said, "Moderate rainfall is expected over entire TN and Puducherry from Oct 29-31, fishermen warning also issued."

Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days.

"Low-pressure area has formed in central parts of South Bay of Bengal. It's expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next 2-3 days," he said. (ANI)

