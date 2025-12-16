Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed several parts of Nagapattinam district on Tuesday morning, following a forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, stating that moderate to heavy rainfall would occur across the delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

As predicted, widespread moderate rain has been reported in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, while coastal areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tributes to Indian Armed Forces, Says 'My Humble Respects to Brave Sons of Mother India'.

In the Nagapattinam district, continuous moderate rainfall is being experienced in several places.

Areas including Nagapattinam town, Velankanni, Seruthur, Prathaparamapuram, Thirukkuvalai and the stretch up to Vedaranyam have received steady rainfall. The persistent rain has disrupted normal life, affecting the daily activities of the public.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bomb Threat: Neem Ka Thana Railway Station Gets Threatening Call and Message in Sikar District, No Suspicious Object Found.

The fishing community has been particularly impacted, with fishing operations and fish trade coming to a halt due to rough weather conditions and continuous rain.

Meanwhile, Rameswaram also received moderate rainfall at the beginning of the holy month of Margazhi 2025.

The month of Margazhi is considered a noble time for worship and inner purity. In the early hours of the morning, surrounded by snow and cold, the Tamil streets, which give up sleep and wake up before dawn, are the unique symbols of this month.

On the day that marks the beginning of the Uttarayana period, it is a traditional practice for Hindus to wake up early in the morning, take a bath, sing Thirupavai and Thiruvembhavai, and go to temples to worship.

Scientifically, the air pollution decreases at that time, and the oxygen and bio-ions are concentrated, which provide great refreshment to the body and mind.

The holy month of Margazhi, which is revered by Hindus, began with moderate rain in Rameswaram this morning, which caused disappointment to the devotees who wanted to get up early and go to the temple to worship.

Margazhi is considered an auspicious time for devotion, fasting, and spiritual practices dedicated to deities such as Shiva, Shakti, and Vishnu. The vibrant participation and deep faith during the chariot procession encapsulate the spirit of Margazhi as a period of spiritual growth and communal celebration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)