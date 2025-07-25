New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): In a compelling address on the evolving dynamics of global conflict, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, on Friday outlined how rapid technological progress and shifting geopolitical currents have ushered in a "third revolution in warfare."

Speaking at a Capstone seminar, jointly organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS),

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

Chauhan stressed the growing convergence of kinetic and non-kinetic methods, underscoring the need for a new breed of military professionals-- hybrid warriors-- capable of operating seamlessly across all domains and levels of warfare.

According to the CDS, this third revolution is defined by the fusion of tactical, operational, and strategic thinking, alongside an integration of land, sea, air, cyber, space, and cognitive warfare.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Tamil Nadu on July 26 to Dedicate Development Projects Worth Over INR 4800 Crore in Tuticorin.

Future combat, he asserted, will be dominated by individuals proficient not only in traditional combat roles but also in technological, informational, and psychological warfare. "Modern warriors must become masters of multi-domain operations," Chauhan emphasised, "functioning simultaneously as tech warriors, info warriors, and scholar warriors."

Chauhan significantly focused on the increasingly complex role of scholars in contemporary military operations and pointed out that today's landscape demands collaborative efforts among teams of military scholars.

He also pointed to the rising importance of "info warriors"--experts trained to craft and counter narratives, fight misinformation, and influence public perception in what was described as "the invisible battlefield of cognition."

"A scholar warrior is a military professional who combines intellectual depth. It combines skills. This individual possesses both strong academic knowledge and practical military expertise, enabling them to analyse complex situations, standardise effectively and adapt to diverse challenges in a dynamic security environment," Chauhan said.

As warfare becomes more hybrid and multidimensional, Chauhan stressed the need to develop well-rounded, strategically minded, and technologically fluent military professionals than ever.

Concluding his remark, the CDS warns that the nations that fail to adapt to this paradigm shift risk falling behind in both defense and global influence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)