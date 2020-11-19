New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering will on Friday launch RuPay card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India.

The prime ministers of the two countries had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during Modi's state visit to Bhutan in August last year.

The implementation of Phase-I of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across Bhutan. Phase-II will now allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The RuPay card is an Indian debit and credit card payment network, with acceptance at ATMs, POS devices and e-commerce websites.

A virtual ceremony for the joint launch of RuPay card Phase-II by Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering will be held on November 20, the statement said.

India and Bhutan share a special partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links, the MEA said.

