Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday alleged the Narendra Modi government has failed to create jobs as promised in 2014 and that it was "ruining" the lives of the youngsters.

Claiming there were over 60 lakh job vacancies with the Central government jobs, he alleged that recruitment drives were not being carried out.

"The prime minister had promised to create two crore jobs every year. But today the country is witnessing an increase in unemployment. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the country Breaking all records," Patel said.

The Congress leader from Gujarat said the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 with a slogan of 'Acche Din Aayenge' (good days will come), "but this central government is ruining the life of youngsters".

"If youngsters of the country demand jobs, they are being beaten up," said Patel, who is on a tour of poll-bound Punjab.

He claimed unemployment was much higher in BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

As against BJP which is playing "divisive politics", the Congress is talking about providing employment, education and good governance, Patel said.

Only the Congress can lead Punjab on the path of progress, he said and exuded confidence that it will return to power with an overwhelming majority.

